Seattle weather: A wet, breezy and cool Tuesday

A wet system will push through the Pacific Northwest Tuesday, bringing widespread rain, breezy wind, and cool temperatures.

Widespread rain will continue to fall through the evening commute Tuesday as temperatures stay 10 to 15 degrees below average for late May. Breezy winds are also possible, especially later this evening ahead of the cold front. Gusts could reach up to 30 mph.

A map showing the high temperatures forecast for Tuesday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The heaviest rain will fall this afternoon between noon and 4:00 PM. Expect the evening commute to be a sloppy one.

The Futurecast showing widespread rain hitting Western Washington Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of the Puget Sound area could see 0.25 to 0.50 inches of rain, with some areas along the coast seeing up to an inch of rain Tuesday. Snow levels will also take a dip, down to about 4,000 feet on Wednesday morning. No accumulation is expected over the roads, but you could see snowflakes in the air overnight at the higher mountain passes.

A map showing the GRAF model's forecasted rainfall totals for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

High pressure will return on Thursday, bringing in morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, and warmer temperatures. Memorial Day weekend will be mainly dry, with Monday back close to 70 degrees.