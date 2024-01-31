Seattle weather: Widespread rain showers continue through Thursday

A warm atmospheric river will continue to impact the west coast of the United States, bringing heavy rain to California and Oregon and consistent showers to Washington.

The heaviest rain will hit south of Washington State through Thursday, but consistent showers will still impact Western Washington.

High temperatures will be a bit cooler Wednesday, but still well above the 49 degree average.

Snow levels will remain above the passes Wednesday with about .25 to .50 inches of rain expected in the Puget Sound lowlands over the next two days.

The forecast looks mainly dry and partly cloudy starting Friday and continuing through the middle of next week. High temperatures will slowly drop over the coming days with highs back to average by the weekend.

After a great first half of the month for mountain snow, the last two weeks of rain have hit snowpack hard with steady warm rain. Most areas are at about half to three-quarters of average snowpack. The Olympic Basin has been hit the hardest at only 33 percent of average.

Snow levels will drop over the next several days, but little to no fresh snow is expected at the passes through the middle of next week because we will be drying out.