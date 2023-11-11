Seattle weather: Winds slowly calming down Saturday

Strong winds knocked out power to thousands of Western Washington homes and businesses early Saturday morning. Winds will continue to slowly calm through the rest of the daylight hours.

Wind gusts were strongest in the north Puget Sound area overnight. Whidbey Island and Bellingham both registered a 64 mph gust.

A full list of peak wind gusts can be found by clicking here.

Wind gusts will continue to calm down as we head through the rest of the day. Here's a look at the forecast wind gusts in Seattle by hour for the next 24 hours.

High temperatures will make it into the low to mid 50s today with on and off showers.

Showers could be heavy at times as they move through the area, but we should catch some sunbreaks in the mix as well.

The next system will hit Sunday in the late afternoon or early evening, bringing another round of rain and breezy wind to the region. This system will not be as strong as Friday night's storm.

The work week is looking mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will stay around 50 degrees.