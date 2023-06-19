1 arrested, 1 injured in stabbing in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood

A 58-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood that left another man seriously injured.

Officers were called Monday at 9:30 a.m. to reports of a stabbing near Magnolia Way W and W Galer St. They arrived and found a 62-year-old man who had been stabbed in his torso.

Firefighters arrived and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect, who they found and arrested. They also recovered a crude knife at the scene.

The man was booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault.