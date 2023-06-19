Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in custody after 4 people fatally shot at residence in Idaho, reports say

By AP News
Published 
Idaho
Associated Press

Weekend mass shootings leave 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US

Mass shootings and violence across the U.S. over the weekend killed at least six people including a Pennsylvania state trooper and left dozens injured.

KELLOGG, Idaho - Police in Idaho arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed four people on Sunday, according to a news report.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that it responded with the Kellogg Police Department to a residence in Kellogg around 7:30 p.m.

Police found four people who died of gunshot wounds, news reports said.

Featured

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre
article

2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Beyond Wonderland festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre

Two people were killed and multiple people were injured, after a shooting at the Beyond Wonderland festival Saturday night.

The shooting occurred at multi-dwelling units behind the Mountain View Congregational Church in the city about 36 miles (58 kilometers) east of Coeur d’Alene, the Shoshone News-Press reported on the newspaper's Facebook page.

The Idaho State Police said a 31-year-old man was detained, KXLY-TV reported. A neighbor at the scene told the TV station that there was an ongoing dispute between neighbors at the location.

>> Spate of weekend mass shootings leaves 6 dead, dozens injured across US

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said the Kellogg Police Department and the state police were leading the investigation.

The Kellogg Police Department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.