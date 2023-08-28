1 detained after large fight at Southcenter Mall

One person was detained after a large fight at Southcenter Mall in Tukwila on Sunday night.

Officers responded to report of a large dispute involving juveniles in the vicinity of the mall.

According to Tukwila police, there were some reports that indicated that shots ware fired but after an investigation, those reports were deemed inaccurate.

Police said a juvenile male with a gun was detained. His age was not released.

Officers from multiple jurisdictions responded to the scene to help get back to their cars.