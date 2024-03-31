1 in serious condition from Capitol Hill stabbing

Seattle Police are investigating a stabbing that left a man in serious condition early Sunday morning.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man who was stabbed in the 1500 block of 10th Avenue.

Police arrived and located a 26-year-old man suffering from a stab wound. He was treated at the scene and later transported to Harborview in serious condition.

Witnesses said there was an altercation before the stabbing, according to police.

SPD is now working to determine what led up to the assault.

Police say there were multiple male suspects that fled the scene after the stabbing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.