'Hazard' incident leaves 1 injured, 3 cars damaged

Seattle police are investigating after an incident left one person injured, and three cars damaged on I-90 last week.

Jest before 6 a.m Friday, police responded to a report of a hazard near the area of I-90 eastbound and the Rainier Ave S on ramp.

At the time of the incident, Seattle police said three cars were damaged.

One victim was seen by the Seattle Fire Department for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers established probable cause for reckless endangerment, but after an attempted search for a potential suspect police couldn't find them.