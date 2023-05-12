1 injured in drive-by shooting at boat ramp near Seattle marina

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 45-year-old woman injured Thursday night near a marina.

At about 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp near Parkshore Marina on Seward Park Avenue South.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

She was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

According to investigators, the woman was walking near the ramp when witnesses said an unknown suspect in a silver sedan fired shots as it drove past the park.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting or who the suspect was targeting, police said.

Witnesses said a red sedan inside the park fled the scene. It appeared the car was chasing the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.