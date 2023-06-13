2 injured in shooting in downtown Seattle, police investigating

Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Seattle on Tuesday that left two people hurt, including one critically.

Officers were called to Fourth Ave and Lenora St just after 11 a.m. to reports of a shooting. Authorities say two people—a 34-year-old pregnant woman and a 37-year-old man—were shot while sitting in a car near the intersection.

Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment. The woman is in critical condition.

Witnesses gave police a description of a suspect, and they arrested them a short distance away.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.