1 shot, killed inside Kent Station movie theater
KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed inside a movie theater in Kent overnight.
The shooting happened before12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Kent Station AMC.
According to police, the suspect and the victim were watching the new Transformers movie when the shooting happened.
Investigators told FOX 13 News the shooting appeared to be targeted.
The suspect has not been arrested and police said there is no danger to the public.