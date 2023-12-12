1 student killed, 2 hospitalized from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at Evergreen State College

One Evergreen College Student has died and two others were injured following an incident of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at one of the school's off-campus housing units.

The students were found on the evening of Dec. 11 after a student residence manager called campus police when they were not able to contact the students.

An Evergreen police officer broke down the door and had to do emergency CPR on the students. Two of the three students found were hospitalized for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, as was the responding officer.

McLane Black Lake Fire Department quickly responded to the scene and conducted carbon monoxide testing in the impacted areas. Later that evening, campus officials contacted all Evergreen students in nearby campus housing to make sure they were safe.

"This is a tragedy, and we grieve for our students and families," said Evergreen President John Carmichael. "The safety of students, staff and faculty remain Evergreen’s top priority."

Earlier in the day, a contractor working on campus in an area of housing called the Modular Apartments responded to carbon monoxide alarms, according to campus officials. It's unclear if it's connected.

An investigation by Washington State Patrol is underway.