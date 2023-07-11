12-year-old killed in Kent crash, 19-year-old arrested for vehicular homicide

A 12-year-old child has died following a crash in Kent, and a 19-year-old driver was arrested for vehicular homicide.

The crash occurred around 7 p.m. on 132nd Ave SE, just south of Sunrise Elementary School.

Witnesses told dispatch that a child was hit by a vehicle and was seriously injured. Passerbys called 911 and began CPR on the child. Kent Police officers arrived soon after and took over CPR measures, but the child did not survive.

A 19-year-old man was found nearby shortly after the accident. Police believe he was the driver involved in the crash and that alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.

He was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide.

If you have any information on the crash, call Kent PD at 253-856-5808 or send an email to KPDTipLine@kentwa.gov.