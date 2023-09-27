13 puppies, dogs found abandoned in a duffel bag and cardboard box in Pierce County

article

In the span of two days, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received 13 puppies and two adult dogs that were abandoned in three separate locations in Pierce County.

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Pierce County Animal Control brought seven 7-week-old mixed-breed puppies after being found in a duffel bag outside.

Less than 24 hours later, two 10-week-old German shepherd puppies arrived at the shelter as strays after a concerned citizen witnessed them being dumped on a property.

The next day, a delivery driver found a family of neglected doodle mixes, including four 8-week-old puppies with the mother and father dogs. The puppies were found in a cardboard box alongside a county road in Gig Harbor.

The driver who found them said it was raining at the time, so the box and the puppies were soaked.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Two German shepherds sleeping at shelter | Photo from HSTPC

The adult dogs had matted fur when they arrived at the shelter and the puppies were weak and lethargic.

Vets have been examining each puppy for illnesses or injuries and are providing medical care.

If you'd like to donate to their recovery efforts, you can do so here.

It's unclear if/when the puppies will be up for adoption.