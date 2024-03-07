14-year-old retail theft suspect arrested in Seattle, police seize over $9,000 in stolen products
SEATTLE - Seattle Police seized more than $9,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested a woman and 14-year-old girl for organized retail theft last month.
On February 19 around 2:22 p.m., someone at the University Village shopping center called 911 reporting two shoplifters ran from a store with more than $3,000 in stolen clothing.
After reviewing surveillance photo and video, officers believed the suspects could be in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.
Officers later located and arrested the suspects at a home on 23rd Ave E. near E. Mercer Street.
Police took a 26-year-old woman into custody, who had multiple felony warrants for organized retail crime.
Police searched the woman's vehicle, where they found merchandise and a 9mm handgun. Officers also found more suspected stolen property from a separate store valued at around $4,300.