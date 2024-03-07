14-year-old retail theft suspect arrested in Seattle, police seize over $9,000 in stolen products

Seattle Police seized more than $9,000 in stolen merchandise and arrested a woman and 14-year-old girl for organized retail theft last month.

On February 19 around 2:22 p.m., someone at the University Village shopping center called 911 reporting two shoplifters ran from a store with more than $3,000 in stolen clothing.

After reviewing surveillance photo and video, officers believed the suspects could be in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Featured article

Officers later located and arrested the suspects at a home on 23rd Ave E. near E. Mercer Street.

Police took a 26-year-old woman into custody, who had multiple felony warrants for organized retail crime.

Police searched the woman's vehicle, where they found merchandise and a 9mm handgun. Officers also found more suspected stolen property from a separate store valued at around $4,300.