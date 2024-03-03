Shooting injures 3 in Capitol Hill, no suspects identified

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Saturday night.

Police responded to Broadway and East Union Street around 11:25 p.m. to reports of a man shooting a gun.

Police located three victims. One is in critical condition, and another has serious injuries but is considered stable. The last victim was a bystander, a 37-year-old man, who appeared to have minor injuries.

Police say it's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspects have been identified yet.

SPD's Gun Violence Reduction Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.