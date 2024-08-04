Lynnwood teen with Autism missing, Snohomish County officials seek help

Snohomish County Sheriff's office is asking for the community to keep an eye out for a teen diagnosed with Autism who went missing in Lynnwood.

Tommy, 17, was last seen around 2 p.m. in the 3300 block of 164th Street SW on Saturday, August 3. Tommy is 6'2", 200 pounds and was last seen wearing a bright green shirt, with shorts of an unknown color, and possibly white shoes.

County officials provided an update on the search and rescue efforts on their X (formerly Twitter) page on Sunday afternoon. Officials believe he may have taken a bus somewhere. If you see Tommy, you are asked to call 911.

