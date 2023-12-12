2 arrested, stolen car and guns recovered at Bellevue Square Mall

article

Two men were arrested after a security officer at Bellevue Square Mall noticed they were driving a stolen car.

A Kemper Security officer saw a suspicious car in the west parking garage around 2:30 p.m. The officer saw a pistol next to the front passenger seat, and when they ran the plates learned it had been reported stolen from Renton.

The officer called Bellevue Police, who arrived to talk with two people who returned to the car. Both were detained, and police learned a 26-year-old Seattle man was the driver of the stolen vehicle. Police searched him and recovered a stolen, loaded firearm. The other man, a 19-year-old also from Seattle, was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officers also recovered the gun from the passenger seat, which had been modified to shoot full-auto.

"This is yet another example of our Officers working closely with our retailers, loss prevention, and security Officers to reduce crime in Bellevue. Because of the cooperation of all those involved, a stolen car was recovered and, most importantly, two illegal guns are off our streets," said Police Chief Wendell Shirley. "The message is clear, if you come to Bellevue to commit crimes, your chances of being caught are high."