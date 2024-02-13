2 dead in murder-suicide in Lakewood, child asks for help

Police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide at a Lakewood apartment, after a child living there asked for help.

Officers were called around 2:08 p.m. Saturday to MOD 83 Apartments on 83rd Ave SW, just north of Steilacoom Blvd SW. Authorities say a resident called 911 after a child came and asked them for help. The person went to the child's apartment, where they saw two people dead on the floor.

Police arrived and found the man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation suggests the incident was a murder-suicide, and the child was living with the two. They have since been released to other family members.

RELATED: Man found dead on Federal Way road, police investigate

It is not yet known what led up to the shooting, and detectives are still investigating. Authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.