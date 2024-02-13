Man found dead on Federal Way road, police investigate
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a Federal Way road Tuesday morning.
According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), at around 1:12 a.m., officers responded near the corner of Hoyt Rd. SW and SQ 329th Way for reports of a man lying in the street.
When police arrived, they found a man with obvious injuries and called for medical assistance.
After several minutes of life-saving efforts, the man was declared dead.
FOX 13's Taylor Winkel at the scene says detectives have so far found a scooter and a spent shell casing in the road.
Further information about how the man possibly died is still unknown.
FWPD detectives blocked off the area to conduct a thorough investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
This is a developing story.