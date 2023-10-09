2 men hospitalized after shooting in Auburn

Police are investigating after two men were hospitalized in a shooting Sunday night in Auburn.

Crews with Valley Regional Fire responded to a report of shots fired near 29th Street Southeast and Dogwood Lane Southeast before 10:30 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they found two 20-year-old men each with a gunshot wound.

Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It's unknown what led up to the shooting and investigators said as of Monday, there are no suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting are asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.