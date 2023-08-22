2 men killed in Everett shooting

article

Everett Police are investigating after two men were found shot to death near the Virginia Corner market on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Virginia Ave. around 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found two men dead from gunshot wounds.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police are now investigating this as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story.