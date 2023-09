article

Two people have died in a crash near the tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. near Toll Plaza. The right three cash/credit lanes are closed until further notice.

It's unclear what led up to the crash or how many vehicles were involved.

No toll booth workers were injured in the collision.

Expect delays if you need to drive through the area.