2 suspects arrested for Olympia storage facility break-in, investigation ongoing

Police arrested two suspects who broke into an Olympia storage facility and stole multiple items, including guns, during the holidays. Detectives are investigating to determine if there are more victims.

The Olympia Police Department (OPD) says the first burglary happened on Dec. 21, 2023. Officers responded to the local storage facility and discovered that the burglars cut a hole in the fence to enter seven units.

Various items, including two handguns, were stolen.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance, and an attempt to identify flyer was sent to partner agencies.

On Christmas Eve, suspects matching the descriptions from the Dec. 21 incident were arrested and released in a nearby county for burglary of more storage units.

The OPD says the agency that arrested the suspects helped the OPD identify the suspects by their distinctive tattoos.

On New Year's Day, the same suspects were caught burglarizing more storage units in Olympia. Multiple items, including more firearms were stolen.

According to the OPD, their detectives were able to locate and arrest the two suspects with the help of regional law enforcement agencies.

Detectives say the investigation is still active because there might be additional victims.

Authorities are asking anyone who has had their storage unit burglarized in Olympia to contact the OPD Non-Emergency number at 360-704-2740.

