3 teens arrested in connection to fire that destroyed abandoned Tacoma school

Three teenagers were arrested in connection to a fire that destroyed an abandoned school in Tacoma this month.

Gault Middle School, abandoned since 2009, went up in flames around 4 p.m. on Jan. 3. It continued to burn for several days and the building was heavily damaged. The school district had originally scheduled to demolish the building in February, though the incident sped up their permit process.

Fire officials determined the fire was intentionally set.

Police say in the past week, investigators developed probable cause to arrest three teenagers: two 15-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl.

All three were booked into Remann Hall for first-degree arson and second-degree burglary.