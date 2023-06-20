Expand / Collapse search

20-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man in Seattle's University District

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - Police arrested a woman for stabbing another man in Seattle’s University District early Tuesday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a stabbing near the corner of University Way NE and NE 47th St. at around 3:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound. Seattle Fire crews assisted and treated the victim’s non-life-threatening injury.

Authorities say they located the 20-year-old suspect, arrested her and booked her into the King County Jail for investigation of assault. 

Featured

Police: Fife home invasion suspects threw cat against the wall as warning to victim
article

Police: Fife home invasion suspects threw cat against the wall as warning to victim

Fife Police arrested three people who allegedly broke into a home and physically threatened a resident after throwing her cat against a wall. This was all before the suspects drove off, with one of them stealing a police car and leading officers on a high-speed chase. 

This is a developing story.