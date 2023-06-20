20-year-old woman arrested for stabbing man in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Police arrested a woman for stabbing another man in Seattle’s University District early Tuesday morning.
According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to a stabbing near the corner of University Way NE and NE 47th St. at around 3:00 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old man with a stab wound. Seattle Fire crews assisted and treated the victim’s non-life-threatening injury.
Authorities say they located the 20-year-old suspect, arrested her and booked her into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.
This is a developing story.