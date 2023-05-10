Seattle Thunderbirds face Winnipeg ICE in 2023 WHL Championship Series

The Seattle Thunderbirds are heading back to the Western Hockey League (WHL) finals for the second year in a row.

The Thunderbirds will face Winnipeg ICE in the 2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. It will be the first time in league history that these two clubs will meet to face off for the Ed Chynoweth Cup.

The series will be played 2-3-2, starting in Winnipeg, Manitoba with the first two games Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

Games 3 and 4 will be played at Seattle on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday and May 17. See the full schedule below:

2023 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien

Game 1 – Friday, May 12 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 7:00 p.m. CT)

Game 2 – Saturday, May 13 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – 6:00 p.m. CT)

Game 3 – Tuesday, May 16 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 4 – Wednesday, May 17 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 5* – Friday, May 19 at Seattle (accesso ShoWare Center – 7:05 p.m. PT)

Game 6* – Sunday, May 21 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)

Game 7* – Monday, May 22 at Winnipeg (Canada Life Centre – time TBD)* = if necessary

Seattle beat the Kamloops blazers to win the WHL Western Conference Championship. It's the fifth appearance in the finals for Seattle which last won the Chynoweth Cup in 2017.

Winnipeg defeated the Saskatoon Blades to win the WHL Eastern Conference Championship. It's their fourth-ever appearance in the finals.

The winner of the 2023 WHL Championship Series will move on to the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia. That will be hosted in Kamploops, British Columbia from May 25 - June 4.