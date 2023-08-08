Did you feel it? 3.8 magnitude earthquake hit near Fall City

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network says a 3.8 magnitude earthquake shook near Fall City early Tuesday morning.

It happened at about 3:17 a.m. and about 17.43 kilometers in depth, northeast of Fall City.

Harold Tobin, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network, Prof. of Earth Sciences at the University of Washington, Washington's State Seismologist, said some people reported getting woken up by the quake.

PNSN is asking people if they felt the quake, or live near by and didn't to fill out the "Did you Feel It?" report on their website.