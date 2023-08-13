3 injured in shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood, no arrests made

Three people were injured in a shooting in Seattle's Belltown neighborhood early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to several reports of a shooting in the area. They arrived just after 2 a.m. and saw multiple cars speeding away and people running.

According to police, they found evidence of a shooting in two nearby locations—one near First Ave and Lenora St, and the 100 block of Blanchard St.

Officers also found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. They treated him, then firefighters took him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police later learned two other people were shot, a 33-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman.

All three victims are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not determined what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information on suspects or the shooting is urged to call SPD's violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.