4 injured in apparent gang-related shooting near Bothell, deputies investigate

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Snohomish County
FOX 13 Seattle

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives are investigating a gang-related shooting that injured four people just north of Bothell.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the shooting happened near 2005 185th Pl. SE in unincorporated Bothell overnight. An exact time of the shooting is not immediately available.

At 8:24 a.m., the SCSO sent a Tweet saying two men were injured and were taken to Harborview Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. Their current condition is unknown.

Deputies say multiple suspects left the scene in a white car.

Sometime later, two more men were dropped off at Swedish in Mill Creek with multiple gunshot wounds. They were later transferred to Providence in Everett. 

RELATED: Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 12-year-old while in stolen truck, high on meth

According to the SCSO, these additional victims were the ones who fled the scene in the white car.

Deputies say an active investigation is underway, and so far, people interviewed have been uncooperative with authorities.

The SCSO says the shooting appears to be gang-related.

More information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.