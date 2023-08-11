Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing 12-year-old while in stolen truck, high on meth

The man who was behind the wheel of a crash that killed a 12-year-old girl last year in Pierce County was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison.

On July 27, a jury found 32-year-old Terry Kohl guilty of all eight counts for the death of Immaculee Goldade in January 2022.

Immaculee was walking with her best friend along 104th St SE near 24th Ave E, which is about a block from Midland Elementary School. They were both hit by a white flatbed pickup truck that sped off, leaving them there.

Surveillance footage and evidence put Kohl behind the wheel. Deputies later said the white truck he was driving was stolen.

The SWAT team went to Kohl's home before 6:00 a.m. on Jan. 26 where they said they found him working on a vehicle in his driveway. They said that vehicle, a Nissan pickup, had been reported stolen.

Detectives also said they found a gun about six feet away from Kohl which had been reported stolen in December.

Members of the SWAT team took Kohl into custody without incident.

Investigators believe the truck was going 39 mph when it struck the two girls who were walking on the shoulder of 104th.

Kohl admitted to investigators that he was driving the vehicle when it struck the two girls, according to the documents. Kohl told them that he woke up right after the collision when the truck jostled.

He told detectives that he smoked methamphetamine at a casino before getting behind the wheel of a stolen truck.

