3 DC police officers shot in Southeast: police

Police are on the scene where three officers were shot on Hanna Place in Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 5000 block of Hanna Place SE. The scene remains active. Police say the three officers were shot during a barricade situation and a fourth officer is suffering from injuries.

According to the D.C. Police Union, three officers have been shot by a suspect. The injuries appear to be non-life threatening and members have been transported to area hospitals.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

Several road closures in the area include Benning Road between G Street and Southern Avenue, G Street Between Benning Road and 51st Street, along with 46th St at Benning Road. Alternate routes on Alabama Ave, Southeast and 46th Street, Southeast.

According to officials, Plummer and Garfield Elementary Schools are both on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for more information.