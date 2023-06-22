3 rescued from Three Fingers mountain area after 32-hour operation

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Snohomish County Sheriff's Office)

Snohomish County crews rescued hikers who were trapped near the Three Fingers mountain area last weekend.

Search & Rescue was alerted around 9:30 p.m. on June 17 to reports of three distressed hikers stuck around two miles from the lookout at Three Fingers. Officials say there was a ton of snow on the ground, thick fog and rain, and the hikers were not equipped for it.

According to authorities, the three hikers were siblings who traveled to Washington from out-of-state. They told a Search & Rescue coordinator they almost fell down a steep slope and were unable to make it back due to the conditions. They had sleeping bags with them, but no shelter, and they had become very wet and cold.

A damaged bridge and washout on the nearby forest road forced rescuers to use e-bikes and quads to ride up the eight miles to the trailhead. Teams then had to hike up seven miles to the hikers, which to around nine hours.

By the time the hikers were found, they were suffering from hypothermia.

More rescue teams were driven up on quads with more gear and dry clothes. A helicopter team made several attempts to fly in, but weather conditions prevented it.

Rescuers helped the hikers climb back down to the trailhead, then driven back over the damaged bridge.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the operation took 32 hours. The initial team that went up the trail to find the hikers were out for more than 27 hours.

Before you go hiking, officials say you should keep these points in mind: