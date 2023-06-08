Authorities search for hiker who has not returned from Olympic National Park

A search and rescue team is looking for a hiker who entered Olympic National Park on Monday, and has not been seen or heard from since.

According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), on June 7 at around 6:17 p.m., deputies were notified about an overdue hiker.

Authorities say 44-year-old Hunter B. Frasier from California left his car at the Deer Ridge Trailhead on Monday, June 5. He was expected to return from his two-day 40-mile hike by midday June 7.

His family told deputies the last time they communicated with him was through text on the morning of June 6. He has not been heard from since.

The CCSO says his route was likely a loop, but the exact route he chose is unknown.

Hunter was carrying a well-supplied gray backpack – different from the red one in the photo, and a teal one-person tent. He’s 6’4" with a trim build. He also wears glasses.

Authorities say he is a highly experienced hiker, and capable of a solo journey like this.

His vehicle was found in a dedicated parking area near Deer Ridge Trail. There are now two Clallam County Search and Rescue teams looking for him.

Anyone who has been in the area recently, or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the CCSO at 360-417-2459, and select option one.

This is a developing story.