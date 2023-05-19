3 Seattle beaches closed this summer due to lifeguard shortages

Three Seattle beaches will be closed this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

Lifeguard shortages have been an issue nationwide since the start of the pandemic, and numbers have not bounced back quite yet to pre-pandemic levels.

Last summer, the Seward Park and East Green Lake beaches had to be closed to swimmers because of the lifeguard shortage.

This summer, Magnuson Park Beach, Seward Park Beach and East Green Lake Beach will be closed.

In addition to the three beaches, there will be two pools and two wading pools that will shut down until Seattle Parks and Recreation can staff them.

Beginning June 24, the following beaches will be open weekdays 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends:

Madison Beach, 1900 43rd Ave. E

Matthews Beach, 510 NE 93rd. St.

Mt. Baker Beach, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S

Pritchard Island Beach, 8400 55th Ave. S

West Green Lake Beach, 7312 W Green Lake Dr.

Madrona Beach, 853 Lake Washington Blvd.

Seattle Parks and Recreation operates nine beaches, eight outdoor pools, and two indoor pools.

The closures of the beaches are also on the heels of Golden Gardens and Alki Beach closing early for the third year in an effort to curb crime.