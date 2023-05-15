Hours at Alki Beach, Golden Gardens shortened for the summer to curb crime

Seattle Parks and Recreation is once again shortening hours at Golden Gardens and Alki Beach in an attempt to address summer crime at those locations. This announcement comes two days after a man was shot and killed near Alki.

The Parks and Recreation department has shortened hours for the summer since 2021, in response to several violent and illegal incidents.

"The shortened hours will assist in addressing dangerous and/or illegal behavior typical of summer evening uses at these two parks in response to public input and nearby community complaints," Seattle Parks and Recreation said.

This is the second phase pilot program for shortening the hours.

In the summer months, from May 26 to Sept. 3, both Alki Beach and Golden Gardens beach will be open from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. After Sept. 5, hours will go back to 4 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The pilot program will be reviewed at a Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners after the summer to help determine the best operating hours for the public.