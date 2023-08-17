Expand / Collapse search

3 teens taken into custody after armed robberies, chase in Tacoma

By FOX 13 News Staff
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Three teens were taken into custody after two armed robberies and a chase in Tacoma early Wednesday morning. 

Before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the first robbery happened at a Pho restaurant in Tacoma, where the suspects threatened the workers with a gun. 

The second armed robbery happened at a 76 gas station on Portland Avenue, Tacoma police said. 

Investigators told FOX 13 the getaway car was a stolen Kia and the suspects led police on a pursuit. 

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Datillo said police stopped the suspected car on I-5 after it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the armed robberies. 

Police say a Tacoma restaurant was robbed by armed suspects. 

But when troopers stopped the car, the suspects got out, ran away and crossed the freeway. 

Police chased the suspects and three teens, a 13, 14 and 19-year-old, were taken into custody. 

WSP, Tacoma and Lakewood police were involved in the chase. 

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents. 