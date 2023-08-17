3 teens taken into custody after armed robberies, chase in Tacoma

Three teens were taken into custody after two armed robberies and a chase in Tacoma early Wednesday morning.

Before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police said the first robbery happened at a Pho restaurant in Tacoma, where the suspects threatened the workers with a gun.

The second armed robbery happened at a 76 gas station on Portland Avenue, Tacoma police said.

Investigators told FOX 13 the getaway car was a stolen Kia and the suspects led police on a pursuit.

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Datillo said police stopped the suspected car on I-5 after it matched the description of the vehicle involved in the armed robberies.

But when troopers stopped the car, the suspects got out, ran away and crossed the freeway.

Police chased the suspects and three teens, a 13, 14 and 19-year-old, were taken into custody.

WSP, Tacoma and Lakewood police were involved in the chase.

No injuries have been reported in any of the incidents.