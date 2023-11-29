3 teens who escaped Echo Glen last weekend charged as adults

article

The three teenagers who escaped the Echo Glen juvenile detention center last weekend now face felony charges.

The King County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that all three teens, who were serving time at Echo Glen, have been charged as adults for first-degree escape.

Two of the teens were serving time for murder—that includes a 16-year-old who was tied to two separate deadly shootings in Renton last year.

The State Department of Children, Youth & Families told FOX 13 News that the teens never managed to make it off the property. One teen was captured within minutes of their escape, while a second was found within 90 minutes. The third teen was found behind a sewage plant on the property a little more than two-and-a-half hours after the escape.

Although the three have been charged as adults for their escape, the prosecutor's office says if they are found guilty, they will continue serving that time at Echo Glen until age 21, or in some cases age 25.

They are scheduled to be arraigned at the Clark Child & Family Justice Center in Seattle on Thursday.