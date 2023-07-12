3-year-old boy injured after falling out window in Lynnwood

A 3-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday night after falling out of a townhouse window in Lynnwood.

At 8:30 p.m., South County Fire responded to the report at the home located in the 19200 block of Damson Road.

It appeared to responders that the boy fell two stories onto the pavement because the screen on the window was open.

Due to privacy laws, South County Fire cannot release details on the boys injuries, but he was taken to Harborview Medical Center by paramedics for care.

To avoid situations like these from happening South County Fire offers these tips: