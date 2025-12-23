4 hospitalized after E. coli outbreak linked to Bellevue, WA restaurant

The Brief King County Public Health is investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to Tokyo Stop Teriyaki in Bellevue, which has sickened at least five people and resulted in four hospitalizations. The restaurant was ordered to close on December 12 due to food safety violations but was permitted to reopen on December 15 after completing a thorough disinfection and correcting their procedures. Health officials are currently asking anyone who ate there in November or December and experienced symptoms to complete an online survey to assist with the ongoing investigation.



King County Public Health is investigating an outbreak of E. coli connected to a restaurant in Bellevue.

What we know:

The department said this week that the outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O157 (called STEC) was linked with food from Tokyo Stop Teriyaki, located at 1504 145th Place Southeast.

At least five people in King County became sick after eating at the restaurant, and four of those cases resulted in people having to go to the hospital.

The department also said one other person's sickness matched the other five cases but did not report eating food from the restaurant. Their illness may have been linked to another source not connected to the Tokyo Stop Teriyaki.

According to King County Public Health, it found several problems that could have caused the outbreak. It is likely the five people got sick from contaminated food served at the restaurant.

The investigation is still ongoing.

After being ordered to close on Dec. 12, Tokyo Stop Teriyaki was permitted to reopen on Dec. 15 once they completed a deep cleaning and proved they were following proper food safety procedures.

King County Public Health is asking anyone who ate at the restaurant in November and December and later developed symptoms and later developed symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), or fever to fill out their online survey.

