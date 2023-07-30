4 killed in ATV rollover crash in Kittitas County

Four people were killed in an ATV rollover crash in Liberty, Washington on Saturday.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office were called to reports that an ATV crashed and burst into flames at a popular recreational spot in the area. They arrived and found four people in the vehicle—24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent, and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley.

The ATV had crashed off of a dirt road and caught fire. First responders went to treat survivors and stop the fire from spreading.

Sadly, Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene of the accident. Jenkins and Anonson were taken by helicopter to Harborview Medical Center's burn center in critical condition, but both men died shortly after.

Authorities are still investigating what caused the crash and subsequent fire.