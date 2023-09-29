4 teens, one 12-year-old arrested for string of car thefts in Marysville

article

The Marysville Police Department has arrested five people under the age of 15 for allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The incident started at a Fred Meyer, where a shopper tried to take pictures of the teens reportedly shoplifting. When the teens noticed, they allegedly assaulted the victim and took off in a stolen black Kia.

Marysville Police officers were near the scene of the assault, so they tried to pull over the Kia. The 14-year-old driver refused to stop and police gave chase. The teen crashed into a construction fence near the SR 529 bridge due to the rain and lack of driving experience

The 14-year-old driver was charged with assault, eluding, hit-and-run, and possession of a stolen vehicle. A 15-year-old suspect was booked for two outstanding warrants related to possession of a stolen vehicle and juvenile in possession of a firearm.

The three female suspects, aged 12, and two 13-year-olds, were listed as runaways and were returned to their guardians. The male suspects were taken into custody at Denney Youth Center.

Less than 24 hours after that incident, five people, including four teens, were arrested in Bellevue for similar crimes. Stolen Kias and Hyundais were found at an apartment complex. They ran away from police and were eventually arrested. Two of those teens were also runaways.