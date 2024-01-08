5 people, including 4 children, die in West Virginia house fire

article

A 28-year-old man and four young children died in a house fire on Saturday near the community of Mathias, West Virginia.

Hardy County 911 received a call about the blaze at around 5 a.m., according to a news release from the state Fire Marshal. One woman, who was able to escape the fire, was transported to the hospital. The children who died ranged in age from 1 to 5.

The five bodies were transported to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and positive identification. The cause of the fire was ruled undetermined due to the severe damage to the structure. No fire alarms were discovered in the debris, the Fire Marshal said.