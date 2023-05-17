7 people taken to the hospital after 'medical incident' at Snohomish County Jail

article

Seven people were taken to the hospital following a ‘medical incident’ at the Snohomish County Jail on Wednesday night.

It's unclear exactly what kind of incident took place, but Everett Fire said it involved multiple patients, all of whom were inmates in the jail.

There were no deaths, but seven people were hospitalized.

A total of 23 fire and EMS units responded.

It's unclear when the incident began, but Everett Fire tweeted out information around 9 p.m.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have more information as it becomes available.