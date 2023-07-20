8 people displaced by 2-alarm house fire in Puyallup

A family of eight people woke up to their house on fire early Thursday morning, and all the people escaped without injury.

It was just after 12:20 a.m when The family called firefighters after they woke up to a fire in the garage, which spread through the house.

Located on 149th Street East in Puyallup, the family who all appeared to be adults got out fine, but the fire would consume the house reaching the fence line, damaging a car in the process, leaving the family displaced and under the care of the Red Cross.

The fire reached a 2-alarm briefly with 24 firefighters on the scene before eventually getting downgraded back to a 1-alarm.

The fire is out, but the Pierce County Fire Marshall will be investigating in order to pinpoint exactly what caused the fire.