9 displaced, cat killed, in fire at duplex in Everett

Nine people were displaced, and a family cat killed, in a fire at an Everett duplex early Sunday morning.

South County Fire was called to a fire at a duplex on 115th St SE around 1:15 a.m. Firefighters worked to contain the fire to the main unit it started in, and were able to extinguish it before 2 a.m.

Fire officials suspect it began as an exterior fire that reached up to the attic and second story.

According to Everett Fire, nine people escaped the fire and no one was injured, but a family cat died in the fire, and a second cat is missing.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.