Woman remembers six family members killed in Oso landslide

Each year on March 22, for the past decade, 43 tolls mark a remembrance in Oso for the 43 people who died in a devastating landslide. For Jessica Pszonka, who lost six members of her family in the tragedy, the tolls are almost too painful to bear.

"I literally remember every single thing about that first 24 hours," Pszonka said. Among the lost were her sister Katie, Katie's husband Shane, their sons Hunter and Wyatt, and Shane's parents, Lou and JuDee.

On the morning of the landslide, a friend texted Pszonka about the landslide. She desperately tried to contact her family members who on Steelhead Drive. However, they were unreachable, prompting her to call a firefighter friend.

"It's gone, like Steelhead Drive is gone," her friend told Pszonka, marking the beginning of a sorrowful journey for her. Initial hopes that her family members would be found alive were dashed when Pszonka's father was informed: "I'm sorry. It's gone. They're gone."

The six family members who tragically lost their lives were integral members of their community. Katie and Shane ran a glass business together. Shane's parents, Lou, a Marine veteran, and JuDee, a former bar operator, had moved recently from Spokane. Hunter and Wyatt, being only 6 and 4 years old, were among the youngest victims.

"Three generations of one family, gone within minutes," Pszonka said. Despite the pain, she turned her grief into action, vowing to create a permanent memorial where families can grieve and pay their respects - an homage to the first responders who risked their lives to recover victims from the disaster scene.

Having fulfilled her promise, after 10 long years, the pain is still unbearable. Profound heartache and countless triggers forced her family to contemplate moving out of the state.

"We're leaving it in good hands with the community," she assured. "The triggers of the area are never going to go away for us," she admitted, with the hope that a change of location could bring relief and pave the way for a happier life for her parents.

Her faith became a contentious aspect following the tragedy. "It's hard to fathom that," she struggled to reconcile her beliefs with the magnitude of the loss. However, she takes solace in leaving behind a permanent mark in the form of the memorial where people can find peace and where she can still feel connected to her family.

