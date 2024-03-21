Dedicated, Brave, Strong: The Harper brothers' unyielding commitment to Oso

In the heart of Oso's fire department hangs three words: dedicated, brave, strong. These words not only reflect the spirit of the town, but also define the Harper brothers, Tim and Willy. From growing up in Oso, living their lives here, and committing to their hometown's well-being and security, these words perfectly encapsulate why the brothers are beloved in the community.

On a sunny 2014 day, as Willy did some yard work, he received a seemingly mundane call about a tarp in the middle of the road. Recalling the event, Willy said, "Didn't seem like a big call."

Meanwhile, Tim was busy at a children's birthday party. Tuning into the radio amidst the chaos, he heard his brother's tone shift when on scene. "And it wasn't a few minutes in once he was on scene, we could kind of hear the tone of his voice change. And we knew it was a lot bigger than what... came out on the call," Tim recounted. Caught off guard, they would soon understand the grim reality of a massive landslide that had wiped out part of their beloved Oso.

With more than 200 people missing, the brothers made a pact that there would be no person left behind. "We grew up here. Even leaving one person unaccounted for just wasn't acceptable", said Tim Harper. Despite the trauma and exhaustion, they persisted, searching for survivors amidst the horrific landslide aftermath.

But as other departments started suggesting calling off the search, the brothers firmly resisted. "We're not leaving, if you guys want to leave, go, but don't kick us out, because we're not leaving," they stated. Days turned to weeks, but their mission remained the same.

Although hope waned, the search was continued until they found the 43rd person on the 43rd day. Having fulfilled their promise, the brothers - still proudly serving as volunteer firefighters - are now committed to never letting their community forget that tragic landslide.

A lot has changed in Oso over the past ten years, but the Harper brothers remain steadfast as ever. Still epitomizing those three words at the fire station, they continue to live dedicated, brave, and strong lives for their town.