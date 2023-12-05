Expand / Collapse search
'A tough blow': Cowboy vandal spills thousands of gallons of vintage wine at Woodinville winery

By and
Published 
Updated 3:35PM
Woodinville
FOX 13 Seattle

Deputies still looking for suspect who caused chaos at Woodinville winery

Deputies are still looking for the suspect who caused chaos at a Woodinville winery.

WOODINVILLE, Wash. - After a cowboy-hat wearing vandal broke into a Woodinville winery on the night before Thanksgiving, owners estimate $600,000 worth of vintage white wine was destroyed within minutes.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that identifies this felony vandalism suspect in Woodinville

Surveillance footage shows the suspect enter Sparkman Cellars, where investigators say they opened valves on two tanks, releasing nearly 5,000 gallons of wine on the floor just weeks before the wine was scheduled to be bottled.

"It just shows this person wanted to hit this winery as hard as [they] could to take the biggest loss that they could," said Sergeant Eric White with the King County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. White says the suspect entered through an employee entrance and knew the key code to access the winery.

Sparkman Cellars owner, Chris Sparkman says an employee made the discovery the day after Thanksgiving.

In a statement to FOX 13, the Sparkman family wrote:

"This is a tough blow for our small family business and was timed to deliver maximum damage right as the holidays get under way. Our team has remained steadfast and focused in the face of this unimaginable crime. We remain committed to delivering superb wines to all our customers and are grateful for the extraordinary outpouring of support from our community of wineries, restaurants, retailers, and wine lovers."

Detectives are still trying to identify the suspect  They are asking anyone with information to call the Woodinville Police Department, the King County Sheriff's Office or to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound for a cash reward of up to $1,000.   Tipsters can text the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone, at P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You will never be asked to give your name. 

Suspect was wearing a cowboy hat, mask and carrying an umbrella 