43% of adults purchased a toy for themselves in the past year; here are the most popular
Adults are flocking to toy stores and buying more items off the shelves for themselves than anyone else based on a new report.
Circana, a market research company, released a report revealing adults (ages 18 and older) purchased toys in the past year and accounted for a staggering $1.5 billion worth of sales from January to April 2024, surpassing three-to-five-year-old kids as the top age group for the toy industry.
FILE-Squishmallows are pictured at a store shelf. (Photo by Michael Siluk/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Approximately 43% of adults bought a toy for themselves for reasons like fun, socializing, and collecting value, the report noted.
Some top toys include Squishamllows, trading cars, Legos, and sports toys.
FILE-Hot Wheels cars are displayed on a shelf. (Photo by Brittany Murray/MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images)
Most popular toys for adults
- Squishmallows Plush 8" assortment
- Hot Wheels singles
- Squishmallows 16" assortment
- Icons Bouquet of Roses
- Icons Tiny Plants
- Squishmallows Plush 12″ Assortment
- Pokémon Scarlet And Violet Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box
- NFL 2023 Trading Cards Assortment
- Squishmallows Plush 11″ Assortment
- Prizm NFL 2023 Football Trading Card Blaster Box 24 Cards
